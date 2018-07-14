

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





The city of Cambridge employed three leg traps in an effort to capture and relocate a family of coyotes that has been living in Churchill Park.

The move was prompted after two separate incidents involving dogs occurred in June.

People use the park for its trails, playgrounds, splash pad and sports field.

A concerned citizen took photos of the male coyote with its leg caught in the trap, trying to escape.

The photos circulated on social media and prompted outcry, causing the city to remove the traps and reconsider their options.

The coyote was relocated a kilometre away, city officials said.

Trails in the area have been closed by the city, as they believe it is likely the male coyote could try to return to his family.

Lesley Sampson, executive director of Coyote Watch Canada, explained that the timing of the first incident involving a dog was a trying one for the coyotes, whose pups were just coming out of the den.

To them, Sampson said, seeing pet dogs near their young can make them defensive over their pups.

“For a wild coyote, a domestic dog is perceived as danger and threat, and they’re going to be hyper-vigilant now because of the events that happened a month ago,” she said.

Residents that frequent the park understand both sides of the issue.

Jose Madeiros’ kids play soccer in the park every week. He said he has spent a lot of time on the trails in the park and is not worried about the coyotes himself, but thinks that the city was on the right track.

“It’s right that they’ve got the traps, and that the traps get them,” he said. “Move them out of the park, that’s it, and everything is going to be okay for everybody,” he said.

Another resident understands the need for public safety, but isn’t so sure about the trap approach.

“They need to do a lot of education, especially teach the kids and teach whoever is walking through the park how to deal with the coyotes,” said Carrie Kieley, another resident who uses the park.

In the meantime, the city has encouraged residents using the park to keep pets on leashes and not to leave food out for animals.

Should anyone see a coyote in the wild, they’re encouraged to make noise, appear large, and back away slowly.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Daryl Morris.