Cambridge council makes decision on Mill Race Park pedestrian bridges
A decision on what to do with two pedestrian bridges in Mill Race Park has been made.
Cambridge City Council decided during a Tuesday evening meeting that bridge two would be permanently closed and bridge three would be rebuilt.
The two wooden bridges at the north end of the downtown Galt park form a walking network that allows visitors to view the historic Mill Race.
However, the walkway has been out of commission and fenced off since August 2022 due to its poor condition.
The cost of the project is expected to be around $200,000 and will be discussed for next year's budget.
Bridge one at the south end of the park was rebuilt in 2019 and remains open for public use.
