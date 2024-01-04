KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Call for volunteers for 2024 Special Olympics Spring Games

    Special Olympic Spring Games

    Waterloo Regional Police are inviting community members to volunteer at the upcoming 2024 Special Olympics Spring Games.

    The event was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but is now set to take place from May 23 to May 25, 2024, in Waterloo Region.

    The 2024 Games are expected to attract over 2,500 athletes, coaches, staff, and spectators with participants competing in five sports: basketball, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, powerlifting, and 10-pin bowling.

    This will be the first time the Waterloo Regional Police Service hosts the event, continuing a tradition of Ontario police services hosting Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Games since 1996.

    To make this event a success, around 500 volunteers are needed to cover roles like scorekeeping, timekeeping, refereeing, assisting with venue set-up and tear-down, and helping with the opening and closing ceremonies.

    Anyone aged 16 and over is eligible to volunteer, with children aged 10 to 15 able to volunteer alongside a parent or guardian.

    For more information on how to become a volunteer, or to learn more about the 2024 Special Olympics Spring Games, those interested are encouraged to visit the Special Olympics website under the “Get Involved” section.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far

    Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:

    opinion

    opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly

    Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News