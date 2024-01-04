Call for volunteers for 2024 Special Olympics Spring Games

Waterloo Regional Police are inviting community members to volunteer at the upcoming 2024 Special Olympics Spring Games.

The event was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but is now set to take place from May 23 to May 25, 2024, in Waterloo Region.

The 2024 Games are expected to attract over 2,500 athletes, coaches, staff, and spectators with participants competing in five sports: basketball, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, powerlifting, and 10-pin bowling.

This will be the first time the Waterloo Regional Police Service hosts the event, continuing a tradition of Ontario police services hosting Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Games since 1996.

To make this event a success, around 500 volunteers are needed to cover roles like scorekeeping, timekeeping, refereeing, assisting with venue set-up and tear-down, and helping with the opening and closing ceremonies.

Anyone aged 16 and over is eligible to volunteer, with children aged 10 to 15 able to volunteer alongside a parent or guardian.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, or to learn more about the 2024 Special Olympics Spring Games, those interested are encouraged to visit the Special Olympics website under the “Get Involved” section.