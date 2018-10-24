

CTV Kitchener





The Victoria Street North bridge over Highway 85 has re-opened to traffic.

A major artery from Kitchener to Guelph, the bridge on Victoria Street North has been closed to traffic for the construction of a new bridge since February.

The original date set for re-opening was next month, meaning the bridge will re-open earlier than anticipated.

"I'm sure everybody is happy, I know I was happy because I love over the way, so it was easier for me to come this way on the bridge than do the detour all the way around," said Jennifer Schell, who works at Factory Shoe.

In June, four months into the project, construction was less than halfway done, which nearby business owners feared might delay the project.

Retailers and restaurant owners in the area immediately around the bridge said they had been bracing for big drops in their sales volume, and largely received what they expected to.

They said those drops were around 15 to 20 per cent, meaning an earlier open was welcomed.

The project was originally estimated to cost $18.7 million.

The bridge construction was part of a project to widen Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph, with work still needed on Highway 85.

That work is expected to be completed in December.