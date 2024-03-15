Businesses allege they weren’t paid by Dutchie’s
More people are making allegations against Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener.
In a story that aired Thursday, CTV’s Heather Senoran spoke to four former employees who claimed they were owed wages.
On Friday, 10 businesses and a vendor came forward to say they are also owed for their services.
Not all of them wanted to be publicly identified, but claimed they’re still waiting to get paid by Dutchie’s.
The owner of Integralift Sales and Services, based in New Dundee, said they started servicing forklifts at Dutchie’s Kitchener and Waterloo locations in 2020.
Dennis LeDrew claims Mike Renkenma, who is on the management team at Dutchie’s, asked him to do a large job that would cost about $3,400.
He claims Renkenma asked to pay in 30 days.
It’s now been more than three years.
“We said we were going to take him to court and we had kind of, you know, looked into it and stuff,” LeDrew explained. “It was just, he’s got so many suppliers that he owes money to that we were just kind of a drop in the pool compared to what he owed.”
CTV’s Heather Senoran will have more on CTV News at 6, including another business who had a similar experience with Dutchie's. This online story will also be updated.
In a statement, Dutchie’s management said: “We have been given limited information about the allegations. However, we are dealing with all allegations promptly and appropriately and will continue to do so. We have no further comment about this at this time.”
