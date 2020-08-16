KITCHENER -- The owner of a pawn shop was reportedly able to stop a robbery in progress at their business in Simcoe, Ont.

The Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police responded to the robbery, which happened at around 5:40 a.m. Sunday, and remained on scene into the afternoon.

In a video posted to Twitter, people could be seen cleaning up debris from a smashed front window at Once a Pawn a Time on Robinson Street.

Const. Ed Sanchuk with the OPP said in the video that two unknown suspects went there, forcibly entered the front window and began smashing glass cases.

The smashing sounds woke the owner who was asleep at a nearby residence, and they went into the store to confront the suspects.

They became involved in a physical altercation and police say that the owner was able to chase them off. Most of the stolen property was recovered at the scene.

"We just want to put a reminder out there that, make sure you put your personal safety first at all times," Sanchuk said.

"We're very fortunate that no serious injuries were reported as a result of this incident."

Police say that the first suspect is described as wearing a red hooded sweater, red shorts and red shoes. The other suspect was reportedly wearing all dark-coloured clothes.

The investigation—and the cleanup—is ongoing.

Sanchuk said they're following up with information received from the public and are asking anyone who has any additional info to contact police.