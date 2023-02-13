Bright lights in southwestern Ontario night sky puzzle viewers

People who noticed some unusual bright lights in the night sky over southwestern Ontario Sunday may now have some answers.

Viewer videos from Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph show beams of light flying through the sky before slowly disappearing.

With the amount of unidentified flying objects being shot down recently, some people online said the sighting gave them an eerie feeling -- and the mysterious lights led to a range of speculation.

However, the Western Meteor Group confirmed to CTV News Monday morning that the lights were Starlink satellites operated by Elon Musk’s Space-X.

The team, based at Western University in London, Ont., was able to track down the group of satellites' launch on Sunday.

According to an online satellite tracker, a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 55 Starlink satellites lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The Starlink Satellites were also spotted in Windsor Sunday night, in Regina this past May, and Ottawa in August, among other locations.