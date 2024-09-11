Breaking ground on a new school in Kitchener

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has broken ground on a new school in Kitchener.

The elementary school, listed as Rosenberg Catholic Elementary School, will be built at 200 Rosenberg Way.

According to the agenda from a January Board of Trustees meeting, the school will have space for 527 students and will include a community centre and gymnasium.

The school board says the new school is needed due to “rapid housing development in the south-west area of Kitchener.”

The school board bought the land for the new building back in May of 2022.

The agenda went on to say that the school will likely open in September of 2025.