Kitchener

    • Break-in suspect allegedly found in stolen vehicle in Guelph

    A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

    A man accused of breaking and entering is now facing additional charges after police say he was found passed out in a stolen vehicle.

    Guelph police were notified around 7:45 a.m. Saturday about a man slumped over in a running vehicle on Ontario Street.

    Police say they recognized the vehicle as it had been involved in a break-in at the Wilson Street Parkade earlier that morning.

    The man was woken up by officers and showed signs of impairment by drugs, according to a news release.

    Police say they found controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a wallet with IDs in several names. They also determined the vehicle was stolen that morning from a downtown business.

    A 34-year-old Guelph man has been charged with breaking and entering, operation while impaired, possessing controlled substances, several counts of possessing stolen property, and two counts of breaching court orders.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News