Brantford woman killed during Saturday's storm
The woman killed at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area during Saturday's storm has now been identified as Shelby Humble-Neale of Brantford.
The 28-year-old died after a tree fell on a trailer at the campground.
Provincial police said Humble-Neale was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
She was later pronounced dead.
Two other people were also hurt at the campground, but their injuries were considered minor.
As of Monday night, the death toll from the storm that swept through Ontario and Quebec had risen to 10.
An obituary, posted on the Beckett-Glaves Family Funeral Centre's website, reads: "There was never a dull moment when Shelby was around. She always had the brightest and most infectious smile that lit up every room she entered, making everyone feel so loved and welcomed. Keep dancing like no one is watching baby girl."
A Celebration of Life will be held at the chapel on Saturday.
The obituary said the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation or Sick Kids Hospital.
