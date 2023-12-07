Brantford woman charged after early-morning stabbing

A Brantford woman has been charged in connection with an early-morning stabbing.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Brantford police were called to a residence on Marlborough Street, after receiving a report of an assault involving two females.

Officers found them both at the residence.

Police say the victim had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening stab wound to her leg. She was taken to receive medical treatment.

According to police, they received information that the accused was in violation of a court order.

A 46-year-old woman from Brantford was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disobeying a court order and two counts of assault with a weapon.

She was held for bail.