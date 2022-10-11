Brantford Ward 5 municipal election candidate dies

Brantford Ward 5 candidate, Eric Mundy, who was a candidate in the Oct. 24 municipal election, has died.

The City of Brantford released a statement Tuesday saying Mundy passed away suddenly and they send their condolences to his family and friends.

The city says voting ballots including Mundy’s name have already been printed and cannot be revised at this stage in the election process.

The statement goes on to explain that since Mundy’s passing does not create an acclamation for Ward 5 councillor positions, the election will continue for the remaining candidates.

Public notices of Mundy’s passing will be posted at all in-person voting sites and the city’s online voting page.