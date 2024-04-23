Brantford to host 2025 Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games

Athletes from across the province will be in Brantford in July 2025 for the Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games.

The Branford Police Service will be hosting the provincial summer games that will see athletes compete in softball, soccer, bocce and golf. Brantford police said it is a partnership with Six Nations Police, Ontario Provincial Police and the Wayne Gretzky Foundation.

“This sporting event provides youth with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of competing in a province-wide athletic competition,” said a news release from Brantford police.

Special Olympics Ontario is part of a worldwide charitable organization.

The official announcement about the event is expected on Thursday April 25 at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford at 1 p.m.

The 2024 Special Olympics Spring Games are set to take place May 23 to May 25, in Waterloo Region.