Brantford to honour ‘The Simpsons’ actor

    Red seats face a dimly lit stage at the Sanderson Centre in Brantford, ON. (Johnny Mazza/CTV News) Red seats face a dimly lit stage at the Sanderson Centre in Brantford, ON. (Johnny Mazza/CTV News)
    The City of Brantford will be honouring the life of an actor known for his work on The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live.

    Committee of the whole members unanimously voted in favour of creating a mural in memory of Phil Hartman.

    Hartman was born in Brantford and lived in the city for approximately a decade. He was inducted into the city’s Walk of Fame in 1997 and posthumously added to the Canada Walk of Fame in 2012 and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.

    Some of his most memorable roles include the voice of Troy McClure on The Simpsons and various parts on Saturday Night Live. He also appeared or can be heard in So I Married An Axe Murderer, Small Soldiers, Jingle All the Way, and Dennis the Menace. He is also credited with helping to create the character of Pee-wee Herman.

    Hartman’s sudden death shocked fans after he was shot and killed by his wife in 1998 while he was sleeping.

    “He was born in Brantford, his family is still in Brantford and I thought this would be such a nice gesture to honour a part of Brantford’s contribution to the international arts and culture stage,” Ward 1 Councillor Rose Sicoli said while presenting the motion to create a mural.

    The city will earmark $42,500 from the Public Art Reserve and $42,500 from the Council Priorities Reserve. City staff will also look at grant and sponsorship opportunities.

    Council asked staff to apply for a heritage permit to paint the mural on the entire east wall of the Sanderson Centre.

    Consultation for the mural will include Nova Vita, comedians, and Hartman’s family.

    City council still needs to approve the idea.

