Brantford ranked most dangerous city to drive in Ontario, Kitchener ranked 10th
The Telephone City has topped the list of most dangerous Ontario cities to drive in.
According to a report from insurance comparison website MyChoice, Brantford scored 0.7 out of five for traffic violations and collisions.
According to the website, Brantford leads in the percentage of traffic tickets issued but also in the number of accidents.
Kitchener was ranked 10th on the list and ranked 2.0.
On the other end, Toronto was ranked the safest city to drive in with a score of 4.4.
MyChoice says Brantford has 18.18 per cent of drivers with infractions on record, while Kitchener sits at 10.16 per cent.
Provincial police have reported a 32 per cent increase in fatal collisions this year compared to 2022.
