Brantford police seek suspect as part of criminal investigation

Police have released images of a man they want to identify as part of an ongoing criminal investigation in Brantford.

The photos are stills from store security video.

In one, he appears to be wearing a black baseball hat and white hoodie, while the others show him wearing a black baseball hat and black jacket or hoodie.

Police haven’t shared why they’re trying to identify the man.

“Details of the investigation are not available for release at this time,” they said in a media release.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Len Van Holst at 519-756-7050, ext. 2863. Tips can also be made to the Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.