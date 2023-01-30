Brantford police continue to investigate youth stabbing

A 17-year-old youth was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Brantford on Monday afternoon.

The Brantford Police Service (BPS) tweeted Monday around 2:30 p.m. officers were conducting an active investigation in the area of Fifth Avenue.

An update was tweeted at 4:30 p.m. with details about the incident. According to BPS, a 17-year-old youth was stabbed around 2 p.m. and taken to hospital.

Police said that no arrests have been made at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 510-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.