Brantford pickpockets targeting seniors shopping alone, police say
Brantford police have released new photos as they try to identify two more pickpocket suspects.
Previously, investigators released the photos of two other men after they received four separate calls related to pickpockets targeting seniors between April 11 and April 15.
Police said the suspects appeared to be working together to specifically target elderly people who were shopping alone. One suspect would act as a distraction while the other would steal the victim’s wallet.
They said the suspects walked to the grocery store parking lots and were able to steal credit cards and identifying documents.
All four of the suspects appear to be targeting seniors who are grocery shopping.
Brantford police are investigating a series of personal thefts and are seeking information from the public to identify the people responsible.
