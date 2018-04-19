

CTV Kitchener





Relatively low house prices and fast-rising rents are two of the reasons Brantford has been dubbed the best real estate investment market in Canada.

MoneySense magazine has placed Brantford at the top of its annual ranking of Canadian communities based on real estate investment potential.

The MoneySense report cites Brantford’s “affordable yet steadily rising housing prices” as well as its low unemployment rate as factors contributing to its first-place finish.

The average sale price of a new detached home in Brantford was $506,016 – significantly lower than the numbers seen in nearby communities like Waterloo Region, Guelph and Niagara Region.

According to the report, a new house purchased in Brantford in 2007 would have appreciated by 8.5 per cent over 10 years, compared to an average 7.1 per cent increase across the Greater Toronto Area.

Brantford finished third in the 2016 edition of the rankings. Top spot that year was taken by Guelph, which fell to fourth this year. Waterloo Region slipped from fourth place to 14th.