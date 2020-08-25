KITCHENER -- Brantford council voted in favour of selling the Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course at a meeting on Monday night.

Council accepted a $14-million offer from Elite M.D. Developments for nearly 32 acres of the city-owned land, officials said in a news release. The other 17 acres will be dedicated to a new community park.

The city said the funds from the sale will go towards investing in affordable housing as part of the city's Housing Master Plan. The plan calls for 845 affordable housing units in the area over the next 10 years.

According to the city, affordable housing units are rented at 80 per cent or less of the average market rent in the community.

Last October, the city identified an urgent need for affordable housing in Brantford. There are more than 1,700 households on the community housing wait list.

“I understand why those who disagree with this Council decision are passionate about their position and I respect that," Mayor Kevin Davis said in a news release. "This was a very difficult decision however, as elected officials, we have to speak and advocate for those who do not have the means, resources or skills to advocate for themselves. It is impossible to make decisions on behalf of a city of nearly 100,000 people that will please everyone, but I want people to understand that this, like all decisions of Council, was thoughtfully informed, and genuinely made in the best interests of the community as a whole. I hope that we can come together now to fulfill our commitment of doing the greatest good for the greatest number of people in our community.”

Revenue from the Arrowdale sale will fund three buildings for a total of 140 units, plus another 80 to 90 units from ongoing annual property taxes.