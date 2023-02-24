Brantford Bulldogs host first open practice at new arena

Brantford got its first taste of what it’s going to be like to be an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) city this fall as the Bulldogs had an open practice Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek.

The stands were packed at the Civic Centre with fans from Brantford, Waterloo region, Hamilton and beyond, all there to support the newly rebranded Brantford Bulldogs, formerly known as the Hamilton Bulldogs.

The Civic Centre will be the team’s new home under a three year agreement while their arena in Hamilton undergoes a major renovation.

“Watching the guys out there on the ice, I mean wow, those boys are hungry. It’s pretty cool,” said Brantford resident Don Martin.

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis was also at the practice and said the partnership with the Bulldogs couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We can see this becoming our entertainment centre for recreation and entertainment for the community and this will be an important building block to that happening,” he said.

Meanwhile, the team has high hopes to bring the fans and new community a taste of victory.

“We want to, as we’ve done twice in Hamilton, lift the OHL Championship to Robertson Cup on that ice right through there and make this journey to Brantford really special for the fans that have embraced us,” said Reed Duthie, communications coordinator for the Bulldogs.

With the team’s transition to the new city, there’s also hope that this could open new doors for the next generation of hockey players in the Brantford area.

“It’s huge! I mean there are a lot of great young hockey players here and looking for some role models and some good caliber hockey to watch,” said Adam Seewald, a Bulldogs fan.

Some fans are already putting their money where their excitement is as season ticket sales have been brisk.

“Living in Brantford, we didn’t really follow them because they were Hamilton but now they’re here,” said another Brantford resident. “If they’re going to be here, we’re a Bulldog fan. We signed up for a pair of season tickets.”

The team and City of Brantford will pour an estimated $7.5 million to upgrade the civic centre with the work beginning in the next few weeks.