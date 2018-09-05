

CTV Kitchener





The Brant County OPP have appointed a new detachment commander.

Inspector Lisa Anderson had been with the force for 25 years.

She is the force’s first-ever woman to hold the title.

Anderson had done work in general law enforcement, crime and traffic.

She said she wanted to build a strong relationship between officers and the community, and to get to know the community in-depth.

Her first day on the job began Monday.