Brant County OPP appoint first female commander
Inspector Lisa Anderson was appointed the Brant County OPP's first-ever female detachment commander.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 12:16PM EDT
The Brant County OPP have appointed a new detachment commander.
Inspector Lisa Anderson had been with the force for 25 years.
She is the force’s first-ever woman to hold the title.
Anderson had done work in general law enforcement, crime and traffic.
She said she wanted to build a strong relationship between officers and the community, and to get to know the community in-depth.
Her first day on the job began Monday.