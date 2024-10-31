Brampton man charged after $8k worth of blowers and electrical supplies stolen from Guelph store

A Brampton man has been arrested 10 months after a major theft in Guelph.

Guelph Police said two men went to a business on Woodlawn Road West on Jan. 28. One of the men reportedly left the store with a cart loaded with six Milwaukee blower units valued at $398 each. Police said the man then went back into the store, met up with a second man and the pair left with a cart full of electrical supplies.

Investigators said all the merchandise was loaded into a white cargo van by a third suspect.

In all, the estimated value of the stolen goods comes in at $8,000.

Staff working at the store said they recognized the two men who had been inside the store as suspects in a number of thefts throughout the province. Both men currently have release orders not to be together.

On Wednesday, one of the men was arrested by another police service and sent back to Guelph.

The 32-year-old Brampton man has been charged with theft over $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.