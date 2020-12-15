KITCHENER -- A five-year-old Cambridge boy has died of cancer just weeks after the community organized a Christmas parade in his honour.

Dominic Dacosta died on Dec. 8 after a three-year-long battle with stage four neuroblastoma.

According to an online obituary, the boy died "in the comfort of his home surrounded by all the love of his family."

Last month the boy's cousin, Christina DaCosta-Alessandrini, and her friend decided to plan the parade for him in an effort to keep his spirits up.

"The response has been unbelievable," she said at the time.

"Janet and I can't keep up with these messages of people wanting to participate. It went from a few hundred, to then I was like, oh my gosh, 500 people and now it's like over a thousand people."

Nearly 200 cars decked out in Christmas décor drove past his home in mid-November, where he was able to watch from inside at a safe distance.