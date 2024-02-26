Bouncer bit, Cambridge woman charged: GPS

KITCHENER
    Guelph police have arrested a Cambridge woman they say bit a bouncer at a bar.

    Police were called to the business on Woodlawn Road East around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

    Police say a woman was being taken out of the bar when she bit a staff member on the hand and broke through the skin.

    The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with assault.

