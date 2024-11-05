KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Bottle thrown into crowd at University of Guelph leads to charges

    A glass bottle is seen in this undated stock image. (Maria Orlova/Pexels.com) A glass bottle is seen in this undated stock image. (Maria Orlova/Pexels.com)
    An Oakville man has been charged after police said a bottle was thrown into a crowd during a large gathering at the University of Guelph.

    Police said a first-year student was at the outdoor event on Sept. 28 when they were hit by a large glass bottle around 2:30 a.m.

    The victim received medical attention on campus before going to Guelph General Hospital. The student was diagnosed with a concussion and required stitches.

    An 18-year-old Oakville man, who is not a university student, was arrested this week and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

