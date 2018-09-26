

CTV Kitchener





The curbside blue box celebrated its 35th anniversary on Wednesday.

Nyle Ludolph was the mastermind the blue box.

It was first piloted in 1981, and initially met with some apprehension.

Many people did not believe that households would take the initiative to sort their own garbage.

The blue box fully launched in the city of Kitchener in 1983, with about 31,000 homes taking part in the project.

Curbside collection was a new concept that allowed families to more readily take part in recycling.

Over three decades later, the blue box and the recycling truck have become industry standards.