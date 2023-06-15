Bike lane safety top of mind for riders as warm weather returns to Waterloo region

With summer weather back in the forecast, more people are choosing to hop on two wheels and bike around the city.

In recent years, downtown Kitchener and Uptown Waterloo have invested heavily in cycling infrastructure.

“The city of Kitchener has been investing in people-friendly transportation and making it safe and comfortable for people of all ages to ride the bike,” Darren Kropf, City of Kitchener manager of active transportation and development, said.

In Kitchener, separated cycling lanes crisscross the downtown core, but not everyone seems to be aware of the rules and regulations.

“There is a period people need to adjust and learn how to use it, and so it doesn’t happen overnight,” Kropf said.

According to Kropf, generally, people have been good at using the separated lanes and some of the more advanced bike boxes.

“If you are in the designated bike lanes on Water Street, coming in either direction, you can proceed to this box, and that gives you the ability at the next signal to move forward on King Street,” Kropf said.

“The rules of the road are there for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, and we all need to follow them.”

In uptown Waterloo, cyclists are dealing with a different issue as there is less separation between the sidewalk and bike lane.

This is causing pedestrians to enter the bike path.

“When the cyclist rings their bells and notifies pedestrians to know they are coming, that lets people know they are not in the space they need to be,” Louise Finlar, with Active Transportation for the City of Waterloo, said.

In Waterloo, some say the cycling infrastructure has been a success on many fronts.

“We see more separation for the vehicles and cyclists as well, and it slows traffic down,” Finlay said.

In both cities, some cyclists prefer to ride on the street, and while that may frustrate some impatient drivers, they have the right to be there.

“It’s their choice. They are allowed to be on the road they are allowed to be in the bike lanes, it’s a comfort level thing,” Finlay added.

Riding on the street, bike lanes or trails is perfectly legal, while riding on the sidewalk can get you a fine – unless you are a child or riding with kids.