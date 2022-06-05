Big opening night at Stratford Festival for Colm Feore's Richard III

Saturday marked a big night for the Stratford Festival.

Richard III starring Colm Feore had its opening performance at the new Tom Patterson Theatre.

Construction for the $72 million building wrapped up in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the first show at the new location wasn't able to be held until a few weeks ago.

Saturday's performance marks the first showing of Richard II for the 2022 season.

Audience members were treated to a special light show using drones over the Avon River after the play.