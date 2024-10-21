Beyond the Bench: One-on-one with the Kitchener Rangers
The Kitchener Rangers are back on the ice for the 2024-2025 season!
Some fan favourites have returned to the Aud, while new players are finding their place on the team.
Each week we’re sitting down with one of the players to see what they’re hoping to accomplish this season.
You can find those interviews in the viewer above and new episodes air every Friday on CTV News at 6.
- Episode 1: Luke Ellinas
- Episode 2: Adrian Misaljevic
