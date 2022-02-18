'Better days ahead' as Waterloo Region moves past Omicron peak
Waterloo Region is past the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, the area’s top doctor said Friday.
Speaking at the region’s weekly COVID-19 update, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said “indicators continue to move in the right direction.”
“Better days are ahead due to so many in our community stepping up not only to protect themselves and their loved ones, but to protect others and help our community,” Dr. Wang said.
Wastewater signals are declining at all three monitoring sites, located in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge. However, Dr. Wang said the signal still remains high when compared to previous COVID-19 waves. The BA.1 sublineage of Omicron continues to dominate the signal, but there is a moderate presence of the BA.2 sublineage.
Dr. Wang said positivity rate, outbreaks and hospitalizations all continue to decline locally.
“Hospitals continue to be under pressure, though, due to large numbers still in hospital recovering from COVID but no longer part of the numbers because they are no longer infectious,” she said.
USE CAUTION AS RESTRICTIONS LIFT
Ontario moved into its next phase of reopening on Thursday, increasing capacity limits for gatherings and inside businesses that require proof of vaccination.
“Omicron is continuing to circulate, but we are coming down from the peak of the wave and restrictions are easing,” Dr. Wang said. “Everyone will have different comfort levels with the removal of restrictions. I ask all of us to be respectful and considerate of the comfort level of others at this time.”
She encouraged people to use caution while resuming activities and to continue following public health measures.
VACCINATION UPDATE
As of Friday, youths between the ages of 12 and 17 are eligible for a booster dose. Most clinics are offering doses through walk-ins. Vickie Murray, the region’s vaccination lead, said they have lots of vaccine supply for anyone who still needs a dose.
The Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic will start to wind down operations into March. It is currently operated by Grand River Hospital, but oversight will shift to the region on April 1. The clinic will continue to operate as a vaccination site in case it needs to ramp up operations again in the future.
As operations begin to wind down in the region’s vaccination efforts, Murray said she’s very thankful that so many Waterloo Region residents have gotten a shot.
“It has been such an honour to see so many people doing the right thing, getting vaccinated and caring about each other,” Murray said. “There’s still more work ahead of us. There’s definitely opportunities to get that vaccine out to more people.”
The region will continue to offer mobile clinics to make the vaccine available for community members.
Joe Birch of the Kitchener Rangers was also on Friday’s call, discussing a new partnership called “Shutout COVID-19.” The campaign will encourage hockey fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with a goal of reaching 90 per cent coverage across Waterloo Region. The Rangers will host mobile clinics at games on March 20 and 27.
ENFORCEMENT UPDATE
Regional Chair Karen Redman reported two enforcement actions on Friday.
City of Kitchener bylaw officers handed out two $880 tickets, both for gatherings at private residences.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Police moving in on Ottawa protesters, making arrests
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
WATCH LIVE | House of Commons cancels sitting as police confront protesters
Ottawa police say officers have begun making more arrests of anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have occupied the city's downtown core for weeks.
BREAKING | Live updates: Police move in on Ottawa protesters
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Toronto police warn of heavier presence downtown this weekend amid ongoing convoy protests in Ottawa
Toronto police say they are deploying a heavier presence downtown this weekend due to the recent convoy protests across the country, especially in Ottawa.
'Freedom Convoy' protest: How did we get here?
The so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa have sparked anger and frustration among Ottawa residents as parts of the nation’s capital were seized by the occupation. CTVNews.ca looks at the key events and dates that led to the demonstration.
Cost of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion soars 70 per cent to $21.4 billion
The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has soared 70 per cent to $21.4 billion, while its completion is delayed.
Loosening of restrictive measures could mean 'moderate' bump in hospitalizations: Tam
As the country lifts restrictive measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, Canadians should expect a rise in cases and hospitalizations, according to Canada's chief public health officer.
Millions in damage after attack on Coastal GasLink work site, RCMP say
Police near an under-construction liquefied natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. are investigating after what they say was a violent attack by roughly 20 people overnight.
'It's been beyond frustrating': B.C. man fighting for compensation after rare vaccine injury
A Langley, B.C., man who suffered a rare condition called VITT after getting his AstraZeneca vaccine is now fighting for compensation.
London
-
Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following flooding
A number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police moving in on Ottawa protesters, making arrests
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
London, Ont. police seize weapons, $68,000 worth of drugs during two search warrants
Two people are facing numerous charges after London police seized over $68,000 worth of various drugs during a pair of search warrants.
Windsor
-
''Everything’s on the table': Unifor local 444 and Caesars Windsor launch contract negotiations
Union leaders and Caesars Windsor executives met for conciliation talks Friday, as they look to settle on a new deal before the current one expires in April 2022.
-
No new deaths, 33 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 78 new high risk and 33 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
Windsor seeks extension for injunction on Ambassador Bridge protest
The City of Windsor, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association and the Attorney General of Ontario returned to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Friday morning looking to continue the injunction related to the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
Two Barrie residents face dozens of charges in series of catalytic converter thefts
Two Barrie residents accused of stealing catalytic converters face dozens of charges following a four-month police investigation.
-
Head-on collision in Springwater Township sends one to hospital
Police responded to a head-on collision in Springwater Township late Friday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
-
$3.6M announced to build Midland supportive housing complex
A new housing complex in Midland will support families and individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault health care group CEO leaving after trucker convoy donation revealed
One of Sault Ste. Marie's largest health care organizations has announced its president and chief executive officer, Alex Lambert, is leaving his post. This comes after it was revealed Lambert made a donation to the trucker convoy in Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police move in to arrest convoy protesters downtown
Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy demonstrators after locking down the city's core, warning that anyone found in the protest zone could be arrested.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police move in on Ottawa protesters, 3rd convoy organizer arrested
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests, including high profile organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police move in to arrest convoy protesters downtown
Ottawa police have begun to move in and arrest trucker convoy demonstrators after locking down the city's core, warning that anyone found in the protest zone could be arrested.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by ‘secured area’ checkpoints, highway off-ramp closures
Approximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers arrested in downtown Ottawa
Two organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration were arrested Thursday evening, hours after the interim police chief warned action was "imminent' to begin removing protesters.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports steepest drop in hospitalizations and ICU admissions since early January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
Toronto police warn of heavier presence downtown this weekend amid ongoing convoy protests in Ottawa
Toronto police say they are deploying a heavier presence downtown this weekend due to the recent convoy protests across the country, especially in Ottawa.
-
Ontario government to remove tolls on two Durham Region highways
The Ford government has announced that it will be permanently removing the tolls from two Durham Region highways as of April.
Montreal
-
Air Canada CEO demands eased travel rules as bookings grow after Omicron takes a toll
Air Canada topped expectations as it bled less cash in its latest quarter, a sign the airline's underlying recovery remains on course despite the blow to holiday travel caused by the Omicron variant.
-
Quebec teens can soon register for their COVID-19 booster dose
Quebec teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster dose starting Saturday, Feb. 19.
-
People diagnosed with COVID-19 more likely to have nightmares: study
A new international study involving Canadian researchers has found that people who had COVID-19 during the pandemic's first wave were more susceptible to nightmares -- and the worse their infection, the more bad dreams they experienced.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather: Thousands without power, many schools closed across the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of people are without power and many schools are closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as a storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.
-
N.B. reports one new COVID-19 related death Friday, slight drop in hospitalizations
New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday and a slight drop in hospitalizations.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police moving in on Ottawa protesters, making arrests
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
Winnipeg
-
Mandate protesters in Winnipeg changing locations
The organizers of a protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions who have been parked outside the Manitoba Legislative Building for more than a week are moving to a new location.
-
Brandon mayor not seeking re-election
The City of Brandon will have a new mayor this fall.
-
Manitoba predicts risk of spring flooding in most southern basins
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre is predicting the risk of spring flooding in most southern Manitoba basins.
Calgary
-
1 adult found dead at Calgary house fire, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a house fire in the community of Douglasdale where at least one person has been found dead.
-
Cost of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion soars 70 per cent to $21.4 billion
The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has soared 70 per cent to $21.4 billion, while its completion is delayed.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals has fallen below 1,500 for the first time since late January, according to the province’s data update on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police moving in on Ottawa protesters, making arrests
Large groups of police officers are moving in on protesters in downtown Ottawa and making arrests during an intense clash with the demonstrators who have so far refused to leave the area.
-
3 charged with 2nd-degree murder of Edmonton man
Four people have been charged in the death of an Edmonton man who was reported missing before his body was found northeast of the capital city.
-
Van crashes into Edmonton hotel; 1 injured, 2 in custody
One person is in hospital and two others are in custody after an incident at a west-end hotel early Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Checkpoints near border as B.C. RCMP prepare for Lower Mainland-bound convoy
The RCMP has set up checkpoints in Surrey, B.C., as police prepare to deal with another protest convoy of big rigs and passenger vehicles making its way from the Interior to the Lower Mainland.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Vancouver Convention Centre closing next week due to less demand
A massive COVID-19 clinic in downtown Vancouver will close next week as demand for boosters lessens.
-
Man found at Surrey park with gunshot wound, police unsure of scene of shooting
Mounties are investigating a shooting after a man was found a Surrey park with serious injuries Wednesday.