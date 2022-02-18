'Better days ahead' as Waterloo Region moves past Omicron peak

Waterloo Region is past the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, the area’s top doctor said Friday.

Speaking at the region’s weekly COVID-19 update, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said “indicators continue to move in the right direction.”

“Better days are ahead due to so many in our community stepping up not only to protect themselves and their loved ones, but to protect others and help our community,” Dr. Wang said.

Wastewater signals are declining at all three monitoring sites, located in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge. However, Dr. Wang said the signal still remains high when compared to previous COVID-19 waves. The BA.1 sublineage of Omicron continues to dominate the signal, but there is a moderate presence of the BA.2 sublineage.

Dr. Wang said positivity rate, outbreaks and hospitalizations all continue to decline locally.

“Hospitals continue to be under pressure, though, due to large numbers still in hospital recovering from COVID but no longer part of the numbers because they are no longer infectious,” she said.

USE CAUTION AS RESTRICTIONS LIFT

Ontario moved into its next phase of reopening on Thursday, increasing capacity limits for gatherings and inside businesses that require proof of vaccination.

“Omicron is continuing to circulate, but we are coming down from the peak of the wave and restrictions are easing,” Dr. Wang said. “Everyone will have different comfort levels with the removal of restrictions. I ask all of us to be respectful and considerate of the comfort level of others at this time.”

She encouraged people to use caution while resuming activities and to continue following public health measures.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Friday, youths between the ages of 12 and 17 are eligible for a booster dose. Most clinics are offering doses through walk-ins. Vickie Murray, the region’s vaccination lead, said they have lots of vaccine supply for anyone who still needs a dose.

The Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic will start to wind down operations into March. It is currently operated by Grand River Hospital, but oversight will shift to the region on April 1. The clinic will continue to operate as a vaccination site in case it needs to ramp up operations again in the future.

As operations begin to wind down in the region’s vaccination efforts, Murray said she’s very thankful that so many Waterloo Region residents have gotten a shot.

“It has been such an honour to see so many people doing the right thing, getting vaccinated and caring about each other,” Murray said. “There’s still more work ahead of us. There’s definitely opportunities to get that vaccine out to more people.”

The region will continue to offer mobile clinics to make the vaccine available for community members.

Joe Birch of the Kitchener Rangers was also on Friday’s call, discussing a new partnership called “Shutout COVID-19.” The campaign will encourage hockey fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with a goal of reaching 90 per cent coverage across Waterloo Region. The Rangers will host mobile clinics at games on March 20 and 27.

ENFORCEMENT UPDATE

Regional Chair Karen Redman reported two enforcement actions on Friday.

City of Kitchener bylaw officers handed out two $880 tickets, both for gatherings at private residences.