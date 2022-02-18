'Better days ahead' as Waterloo Region moves past Omicron peak

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy' protest: How did we get here?

The so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa have sparked anger and frustration among Ottawa residents as parts of the nation’s capital were seized by the occupation. CTVNews.ca looks at the key events and dates that led to the demonstration.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver