BB gun pointed in crowded bar: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a 20-year-old man they say pulled a fake gun in a crowded bar.

Officers were called to the downtown establishment just after midnight Friday.

According to police, the man had been kicked out of the bar after an altercation inside. While he was being removed, another patron said the accused had a firearm and had pointed it at him.

A security guard quickly disarmed and restrained the man until police arrived.

Officers said a BB gun and ammunition were recovered.

The man was charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and careless use of a firearm.