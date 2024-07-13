Bank opens net-zero energy branch in Kitchener

The community of Kitchener-Waterloo marked a new beginning this weekend.

“So we're certainly committed to our purpose and building a more sustainable future,” said Justin Scully, regional president of the Bank of Montreal (BMO).

A Kitchener BMO location with a uniquely designed branch opened Saturday morning.

“It's the first net-zero branch anywhere in Canada and we're super excited to share that with this community,” Scully told CTV News.

The 5,000 square foot facility, located at 1270 Fischer-Hallman Road, is being called a testament to sustainable architecture and low-carbon construction.

“So in a time when we're all trying to see how we can tackle climate change and how we can achieve our goals, BMO is taking a step forward as a company by building branches like this,” said Mayor of Kitchener, Berry Vrbanovic.

“We know that Kitchener-Waterloo is one of the key hubs for innovation across this amazing country and so in a sense, it just felt appropriate that we built our first net-zero branch right here,” Scully said.

“It’s just a few steps away from the Huron nature area, 250 acres of protected wetland and forest. And so kind of the idea that we're in this cradle of innovation, yet in close proximity to protected, nature and a natural area. It just feels like this is the right place for us to lead, and open this new branch,” he added.

The idea to create a net-zero energy bank branch sparked around three years ago.

“We took a little bit more time because we knew that it was important that we got it just right. This is about building a branch that's innovative and helps us live up to our aspiration,” Scully explained.

Construction materials were also carefully selected to minimize environmental impact, using high recyclable content, structural wood, and low-carbon concrete.

“We've got 25 solar panels on the roof. There's a number of other design features and construction features that are ultimately set up so that the branch produces enough renewable energy to offset its energy use.”

The branch is designed to be up to five times more insulated and airtight than the average BMO branch, significantly reducing heating and cooling needs.

“The wooden beams at the back of the branch are designed to direct heat so that we can retain that heat, and reuse it as part of the heating process,” Scully said. “Our need to produce warmth in cooler parts of the years reduces because of the way those wooden beams direct heat for recycling.”

An exterior photo shows the new Bank of Montreal net-zero energy branch at 1270 Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener on July 13, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

A colourful mural, created by Kitchener-based artist Choolee, is also part of the new branch’s highlights and reflects the branch’s theme of sustainability and nature.