Ballot-mix up in Cambridge prompts calls for investigation

A ballot-mix up in the Catholic school board trustee election in the City of Cambridge has prompted an open letter calling for a transparent, third-party investigation.

Nearly two dozen candidates signed the letter for an investigation into the election for Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustees, which was halted and declared an emergency under the Municipal Election Act.

The Catholic school board election was suspended just two days before the election after the City of Cambridge became aware that two candidates had been left off the ballot.waterloo catholic

The letter, which was sent to CTV News Kitchener, calls for an investigation into the ballot review process for print and online, the date of when the city first learned of the ballot error and the timeline of when the error was reported to when the city called the emergency order.

“This investigation must also provide an opportunity for voters to come forward and tell their story as to when they noticed the issue with the ballots, and when they informed the city. The report must be publicly available to help restore trust in our local electoral system,” the letter reads.

The error was noticed after 1,700 ballots had already been cast in the advance voting, according to Cambridge clerk Danielle Manton.

“As stated in the letter, this emergency had many implications, to voters who were required to vote twice, to the school board itself, and to candidates who had their campaigns suddenly extended,” an email from North Dumfries Councillor elect Alida Wilms said. “An investigation into the causes and consequences of this emergency would benefit all of us in Waterloo Region, as it will answer important questions about the electoral process. We deeply care about our community and support a fair and transparent electoral system.”

Wilms was one of the people who signed the letter.

On Nov. 7, two weeks after the municipal election was held, the City of Cambridge resumed the trustee election.

The new election will take place via internet, with voters casting their ballots online. Voting will close on Nov. 18.