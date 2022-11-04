Cambridge resumes trustee election after ballot error

Starting Monday, Cambridge voters can cast their ballot for Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustees.

The city made the announcement on Friday, two weeks after it suspended the election when it discovered two candidates had been left off the ballot.

By that time, 1,700 votes for Cambridge Catholic school board trustees had already been cast. Those votes have now been voided.

The new election will take place by internet, with voters casting their ballots online. Voting will open Monday Nov. 8 and close Nov. 18.

The city says the cost of the new election will be funded from a reserve, and summary of costs will be provided to council in the coming months.

Cambridge and North Dumfries collectively elect three trustees. Because North Dumfries ballots were unaffected by the error, results from that township were sealed and will be counted once voting in Cambridge is complete.

HOW TO VOTE

Voting will open online Monday Nov. 8 and close Nov. 18.

The city says WCDSB voters will receive a new voter letter providing instruction on how to vote.

City staff will also be available in-person to assist with voter information and completing online voting at the following times and locations:

November 7 to 17: Cambridge City Hall during regular 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

November 18: Cambridge City Hall, 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 12: Cambridge Centre Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters without internet access should call the city at 519-740-4680 ext. 4079