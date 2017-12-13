Featured
Backpack may provide clue to Waterloo armed robbery
A backpack similar to this one was being worn by a man who allegedly robbed a Dollarama store in Waterloo. (Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 5:35PM EST
Police say they hope publicizing an image of a backpack will help them solve the case of a robbery at a store in northwest Waterloo.
The Dollarama store on Laurelwood Drive was robbed on Nov. 28 by a man with a gun.
Police describe the man as being white, 5’7” to 5’9” tall and in his late 20s or early 30s, with broad shoulders.
At the time of the robbery, he was seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and an olive green backpack similar to the one pictured above. He also used a dark scarf or neck warmer to disguise his face.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.