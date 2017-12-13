

CTV Kitchener





Police say they hope publicizing an image of a backpack will help them solve the case of a robbery at a store in northwest Waterloo.

The Dollarama store on Laurelwood Drive was robbed on Nov. 28 by a man with a gun.

Police describe the man as being white, 5’7” to 5’9” tall and in his late 20s or early 30s, with broad shoulders.

At the time of the robbery, he was seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and an olive green backpack similar to the one pictured above. He also used a dark scarf or neck warmer to disguise his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.