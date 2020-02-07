KITCHENER -- The Avon River in Stratford may look like it’s celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little early this year.

Some may be a little confused by its green hue.

The city says the water has been intentionally dyed green as part of the rehabilition of its Romeo Arch Storm Sever.

The dye will help them determine if there’s any leaks.

The chemicals are biodegradable and are not harmful to the environment.

The city says the dye will be entering the Avon River at the storm sewer outlet near the Central flats.