Automated speed enforcement coming to four more Cambridge school zones

A sign on Keats Way in Waterloo put up by the region to let the public know about the automated speed enforcement unit set to be installed. (Dan Lauckner - CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 5, 2020) A sign on Keats Way in Waterloo put up by the region to let the public know about the automated speed enforcement unit set to be installed. (Dan Lauckner - CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 5, 2020)

There will soon be four new automated speed cameras in Cambridge school zones.

City council approved the locations of the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices during a Tuesday evening meeting.

The locations will be:

  • Myers Road (between Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School and Moffat Creek Public Elementary School)
  • Holiday Inn Drive (at Jacob Hespeler Public High School)
  • Saginaw Parkway (at Clemens Mills Public School)
  • Avenue Road (at St. Peters Catholic Elementary School)

There are currently 16 school zones in the area with ASE, according to the Region of Waterloo, with plans to expand to 32 by the end of the year, and another 28 by the end of 2024.

The plan is to have ASE in all Waterloo Region school zones by the end of 2028.

