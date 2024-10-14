KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • ATV rider crashes into parked vehicle in Harriston

    An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is shown in this file image. An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is shown in this file image.
    Share

    A Harriston man has been charged after police said the operator of an ATV crashed into a vehicle parked on Queen Street South in Harrison.

    Ontario Provincial Police were called to the collision on Saturday around 8 p.m.

    They said no one was hurt during the crash.

    A 29-year-old man has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operation, operation while under suspension, two counts of driving while under suspension and failing to remain at a collision.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News