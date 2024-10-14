ATV rider crashes into parked vehicle in Harriston

A Harriston man has been charged after police said the operator of an ATV crashed into a vehicle parked on Queen Street South in Harrison.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the collision on Saturday around 8 p.m.

They said no one was hurt during the crash.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operation, operation while under suspension, two counts of driving while under suspension and failing to remain at a collision.