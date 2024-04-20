Attempted robbery investigation underway in Kitchener

KITCHENER
    Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect after an attempted robbery in Kitchener.

    Officers were called to the Courtland Avenue East and Kent Avenue area on Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

    A victim told officers they had been walking in the area when a male approached them.

    The two began fighting physically, but the victim was able to get away unharmed.

    The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing. At the time his hood was up and he wore a mask concealing his face.

