ATM theft fails, causes extensive damage: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:58AM EDT
Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was used to smash the window of a store front in Kitchener.
It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a business on Ottawa Street in the Alpine Plaza.
Police believe the incident was an attempted ATM theft which was unsuccessful.
Those involved fled, leaving the vehicle behind.
The building received extensive damage, and the investigation is ongoing.