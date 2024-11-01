Arrest made as part of public safety initiative in downtown Guelph

Guelph Police said they have made their first arrest as part of an enhanced enforcement initiative aimed at addressing public safety concerns in downtown Guelph.

Police announced they were devoting additional officers downtown after members of the public raised concerns with criminal activity in the area, including open drug use.

The dedicated patrols officially began on Thursday.

Just after 3 p.m., officers near St. George’s Square saw a man carrying a large amount of cash and a pipe contaminated with residue from drugs.

The man was stopped and arrested. During his arrest, officers found fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a large folding knife.

The 41-year-old man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and breaching a probation order.