Arrest after victim hit in the face with bowling ball

A Guelph man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a female in the face with a bowling ball.

On Sunday, police received several 911 calls about a disturbance near Paisley Street and Dublin Street North around 3 p.m.

Witnesses said a female, with blood on her face, was outside screaming.

The victim told officers that a man she knew had hit her in the face with a bowling ball.

The 29-year-old suspect was found nearby and arrested.

Police said he under conditions to not contact the victim.

The man was charged with assault with a weapon, several counts of breaching probation and release orders, as well as failing to attend court.