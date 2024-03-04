KITCHENER
    • Arrest after victim hit in the face with bowling ball

    A Guelph man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a female in the face with a bowling ball.

    On Sunday, police received several 911 calls about a disturbance near Paisley Street and Dublin Street North around 3 p.m.

    Witnesses said a female, with blood on her face, was outside screaming.

    The victim told officers that a man she knew had hit her in the face with a bowling ball.

    The 29-year-old suspect was found nearby and arrested.

    Police said he under conditions to not contact the victim.

    The man was charged with assault with a weapon, several counts of breaching probation and release orders, as well as failing to attend court.

