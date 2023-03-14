Arguments at the Ontario Court of Appeal continue Tuesday as Dellen Millard and Mark Smich attempt to have their murder convictions overturned.

Millard has been found guilty of first-degree murder three times, Smich has been found guilty twice.

On Monday, lawyers for Millard and Smich presented arguments related to the 2017 trial that saw them convicted in the 2012 murder of Laura Babcock.

On Tuesday, the Crown responded.

Some of the arguments related to the incinerator that Dellen Millard purchased.

The Crown believes it was used to burn Babcock’s body at Millard’s hanger at the Region of Waterloo airport a few weeks after she disappeared.

On Tuesday, the Crown laid out text messages and images they say make it clear that Smich was involved in the project to get the incinerator up and running.

Smich’s lawyer acknowledges there is evidence Smich was there when Babcock’s body was burned, but is arguing there is insufficient evidence to provide he was involved in the murder.

Millard and Smich are not only appealing their guilty verdicts, but also their sentences, which were imposed consecutively, meaning they are not eligible for parole for 75 years and 50 years, respectively.

But that could now change due to a recent Supreme Court ruling.

“The Supreme Court said that’s cruel and unusual punishment to not allow someone to apply for parole while they’re alive,” explained Ari Goldkind, a criminal defense lawyer who is not involved in the case. “There are reasons for that, [it] keeps the jails a little bit safer, gives somebody hope, but it really does send the message to the public – despite the words of the Supreme Court – that every life doesn’t actually matter.”

As of noon, arguments continue in the Toronto courtroom.

After the Babcock matter is heard, the focus will shift to the murder of Tim Bosma, the Ancaster man who vanished after he took Millard and Smich out for a test drive in the pickup truck he was trying to sell in May 2013.