KITCHENER -- A transport truck got wedged under the rail bridge on Park Street on Sunday, the latest from a bridge that's becoming notorious for claiming trucks.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m., blocking traffic heading northwest on Park near Cherry Street.

As suggested, this isn't the first time that a truck has become stuck under the bridge.

It's also happened at least four other times: in 2013, in 2015, in 2016 and in 2018.

In the past, crews have been called to inspect the integrity of the bridge before the trucks were removed.

There's no timetable yet for when the truck will be removed and it's not yet clear whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. More to come…