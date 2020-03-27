KITCHENER -- On Friday morning, Region of Waterloo Public Health listed another 11 local cases on its website, bringing the total here to 69.

That’s up from 58 cases reported by Public Health on Wednesday.

The new total consists of 32 laboratory-confirmed cases and 36 presumptive positive cases.

In a first for the region, one of the cases has been marked "resolved."

Eleven of the cases are listed as being hospitalized, though that number could rise: for 10 of the cases, the status is still listed as pending.

The region started reporting the presumptive positive cases on Monday.

On Wednesday, Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang had said at a news conference that every single presumptive positive case in Waterloo Region so far had gone on to be lab-confirmed.

