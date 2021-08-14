Advertisement
Animal activists protest at mink farm in Wilmot Township
Published Saturday, August 14, 2021 7:52PM EDT
Animal activists protest outside a fur farm in St. Agatha, Ont. (CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 14, 2021)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Animal activists held a protest Saturday at a mink farm in St. Agatha.
The group stood outside Springbrook Fur Farm, holding up signs, and calling for a change in the fur industry.
Activists say keeping the animals locked up is unethical, put the community at risk, and point to concerns about mink farms and COVID-19.
Last month, British Columbia put a moratorium on new mink farms after animals at one property tested positive for the virus.
The protesters in St. Agatha also sprayed a red substance on the road outside the farm.