Almost all tools at Guelph construction site stolen: Police

Police are investigating after around $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Guelph construction site over the weekend.

Guelph police said officers were called to an under construction building near Woolwich and Powell streets on Monday morning.

According to police, someone forced open one of the building’s boarded-up windows and got inside.

“Almost all the tools which had been onsite were stolen, including drills, saws and batteries,” police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Guelph police.