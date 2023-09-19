Kitchener

    • Almost all tools at Guelph construction site stolen: Police

    Drills, saws and batteries were among the tools taken. (Pexels/Ono Kosuki) Drills, saws and batteries were among the tools taken. (Pexels/Ono Kosuki)

    Police are investigating after around $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Guelph construction site over the weekend.

    Guelph police said officers were called to an under construction building near Woolwich and Powell streets on Monday morning.

    According to police, someone forced open one of the building’s boarded-up windows and got inside.

    “Almost all the tools which had been onsite were stolen, including drills, saws and batteries,” police said.

    Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Guelph police.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News