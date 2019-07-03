

CTV Kitchener





The launch of the LRT was met with both excitement and skepticism, but there was clearly an appetite for rides.

The region says that 299,760 passengers boarded during its free service period between June 21 and July 1.

That works out to more than 27,000 passengers each day.

That figure also includes opening weekend, which saw reduced service hours.

Regional Coun. Tom Galloway says those numbers exceeded their expectations.

“The ION project has had a transformative impact to date. We’ve seen that positive influence from a development perspective and it’s gratifying to now see light rail moving so many in our community,” he's quoted in a press release.

Over a million passengers rode GRT services system-wide, the press release says.