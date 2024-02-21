Air Canada announces bus from Waterloo Region and Hamilton airports to Pearson

Air Canada is launching a new option to get passengers to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Starting in May, the airline will operate buses connecting both Region of Waterloo International Airport and John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport with Pearson.

Billed as a “luxury motorcoach service” there will be six round trips daily from each airport. Air Canada customers will be able to book a bus ticket with their flight in a single itinerary.

“Air Canada customers beginning their journey at Hamilton or Region of Waterloo airports will check in as normal for their flight and obtain boarding passes for all segments of their trip,” Air Canada said in a news release Wednesday.

Customers will board the bus at the local airport and their checked baggage will be loaded. When customers arrive at Pearson, they’ll go through security, while checked bags will be automatically transferred to the connecting flight.

The 36-seat buses are equipped with leather seats, power outlets and WiFi. All trips are direct.

Air Canada says the bus service will operate as a pilot project, with the possibility of being expanded elsewhere in Canada in the future.